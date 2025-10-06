Doncaster service which cares for people with mental health issues and dementia rated 'good'.

A Doncaster service which cares for people with mental health issues, dementia and learning disabilities was rated 'good' following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

In a report out this week, Surecare Doncaster Ltd based at Heather Court, Shaw Wood Way, was rated good overall in all five categories – Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive, Well-led.

The service is a care at home service providing personal care. At the time of the assessment the provider was supporting adults, some required support with their mental health, some were living with dementia, and some people had a learning disability.

Not everyone using the service received personal care. CQC only inspects where people receive personal care. Where they do, they also consider any wider social care provided. At the time of the assessment the provider was supporting 51 people and it was carried out due to the age of the previous rating.

In the inspectors’ report, it said: “We expect health and social care providers to guarantee people with a learning disability and autistic people respect, equality, dignity, choices and independence and good access to local communities that most people take for granted.

“‘Right support, right care, right culture’ is the guidance CQC follows to make assessments and judgements about services supporting people with a learning disability and autistic people and providers must have regard to it. We found the provider was meeting the principles of Right support, right care, right culture.

“The provider had a good learning culture and people could raise concerns. The management team investigated incidents thoroughly and involved staff in the process so improvements could be made. People were protected and kept safe. Staff understood and managed risks.

“The management team made sure staff received training and regular appraisals to maintain high-quality care. However, staff had not received up to date training regarding supporting people with a learning disability. Staff managed medicines well and involved people in planning any changes.”

It continued: “People were involved in assessments of their needs. Managers and staff reviewed assessments taking account of people’s communication, personal and health needs. Staff worked with all agencies involved in people’s care to ensure the best outcomes and smooth transitions when moving services. They monitored people’s health to support healthy living.

“People were treated with kindness and compassion. Staff protected their privacy and dignity. The management team and staff treated people as individuals and supported their preferences.

“People told us staff carried out their care and support in line with their personal preferences. People and relatives felt involved in their care and told us they were kept informed. The provider had a complaints procedure and people and relatives knew how to raise concerns and were confident that appropriate actions would be taken if they had any worries.”

It said that leaders and staff had a shared vision and culture based on listening, learning and trust. Leaders were visible, knowledgeable and supportive, helping staff develop in their roles. Staff felt supported to give feedback and were treated equally, free from bullying or harassment.

The report added: “The management team worked with the local community to deliver the best possible care and were receptive to new ideas. There was a culture of continuous improvement with staff given time and resources to try new ideas."

People and their relatives gave positive comments about the service.

“One person said, “Well it’s marvellous, I couldn’t ask for better”. Another person said, “It’s [the support] is brilliant really, I can’t fault it”.

“People and relatives were happy with the staff and told us they usually had regular staff which helped build a positive relationship where people trusted them. One relative said, “[Relative] has the same carers, well a little team really. [Relative] has dementia, so they send the same ones [staff], they do have to send someone different when there is sickness or time off, but we are getting to know them as well” .

“People told us staff arrived on time and stayed for the allotted time. One relative said, “They [staff] are on time, and they stay as long as they should. They do wear their PPE, gloves and aprons, I've seen that. I’m sure she is safe with them [staff]”. People and their relatives told us they had assistance to access healthcare professionals. One relative said, “They do ring from the office if they are worried about anything. They [staff] keep us informed, they are good at that sort of thing”. Another relative said, “The care is very professional, very good. If (relative) is unwell, they contact the GP and let us know, they’ve done that a few times. The carers are very well trained”.