Doncaster’s The Children’s Sleep Charity wins prestigious GSK award

Hard working staff at The Children’s Sleep Charity in Doncaster are celebrating after winning a prestigious GSK IMPACT award.

The charity, dedicated to helping children and young people with sleep problems across England and Wales, won a prestigious national award after beating more than 370 organisations from across the UK to be named one of 10 winners.

The GSK IMPACT Awards are a national programme that recognise and reward small and medium sized charities that are doing excellent work to improve people’s health and wellbeing in communities across the UK. Each winner has received £30,000 in unrestricted funding as well as expert support and leadership development provided by The King’s Fund.

Vicki Dawson, CEO of the Children’s Sleep Charity, said: “We are delighted to have our work recognised through winning this prestigious award. Sleep is often not given the recognition that it deserves when it comes to health and wellbeing. We hope by winning this award that we will be able to raise the profile of the importance of sleep further and support many more families.”

Katie Pinnock, Director of UK and Ireland Charitable Partnerships at GSK, said: “The Children’s Sleep Charity is raising the importance of good sleep for children’s health and wellbeing. It has developed a range of resources and services for families, health professional and people who work with children. The charity is having great success in bringing this important issue into the mainstream.” The charity estimates 40 percent of infants and children have problems with sleep, which can lead to anxiety, behavioural problems, a lowered immune system, and poorer performance in school.