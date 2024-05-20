Doncaster Ramblers explore Eyam's tragic past

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fifteen Doncaster Ramblers gathered (including Barry from Chesterfield Ramblers) in the Hawkhill Road car park in Eyam on a day that was forecast for heavy rain all day.

Fortunately, the rain stopped by lunchtime, writes Angela M Gibson.

Eyam is one of the largest villages in the White Peak and is best known for its connection to the bubonic plague which arrived in the village in late August 1665 in a parcel of cloth sent to the village tailor.

The villagers decided to isolate themselves from surrounding communities so saving the lives of thousands in the surrounding area. Over the 14 months of the plague 260 Eyam villagers died out of a total population of 800.

The group enjoyed elevenses on boulders next to a tributary of the Derwent

Our walk through the village passed the victims cottages and the churchyard where many of them are buried. On leaving the village we passed the boundary stone where villagers left money in coin slots in exchange for food brought up the hill from Stoney Middleton.

We descended the hill into Stoney Middleton and continued downhill across fields to the banks of the river Derwent. Following the river up steam our walk passed through stretches of indigenous woodland alternating with riverside pasture. Elevenses were taken on boulders next to a tributary of the Derwent.

Near Grindleford we were joined by a young lady from Boston USA who left us at Leadmill Bridge. Our route then followed the secluded valley formed by Highlow Brook giving splendid views overlooking Hathersage and the Edges beyond.

Leaving the brook our walk saw us undertaking a stiff climb up Eyam Moor, stopping several times to admire the view towards Mam Tor before reaching Sir William Hill. There followed a gentle descent which offered views across the White Peak before a steep descent back down to Eyam.

What lies ahead

Thanks go all the walkers for being so cheerful and to Neil, Derek and Phil for taking it in turns to back mark.

Non-members are welcome to join our walks, just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity.