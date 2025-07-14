Doncaster pharmacy teams up with digital health firm to offer personalised contraception service

A Doncaster pharmacy has teamed up with a leading digital health firm to launch a groundbreaking personalised contraception service across England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tuune, the digital health company redefining women’s healthcare, has partnered with Weldricks Pharmacy to launch an innovative and fully personalised oral contraception service.

A spokesperson said: “This new collaboration empowers women to access the right oral contraceptive options for their bodies-at no cost to them-through a seamless digital platform, making access to hormonal health easier than ever before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In a world where choice matters more than ever, Tuune and Weldricks Pharmacy are on a mission to ensure women can make empowered, informed decisions about their reproductive health.

Weldricks and Tuune have teamed up for the groundbreaking service.

"The NHS is already at the forefront of this revolution by offering free access to pharmacy contraception consultations, and we’re proud to be part of this shift towards true accessibility and choice.”

At the heart of the service is Tuune’s advanced algorithm, which is a class I medical device registered with the MHRA, and is built from thousands of scientific studies.

Tuune’s algorithm compares the vast evidence base for over 70 different oral contraceptives against individual hormonal profiles and health histories to match women with the best oral contraception options for their unique biology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuune explains exactly why each recommendation is right for each individual women.

The spokesperson added: “By harnessing the power of this cutting-edge technology to support prescribing decisions, Tuune ensures every woman receives a tailored solution that reflects her needs – something an individual practitioner couldn’t do alone in a consultation.

How it Works:

Complete Tuune’s in-depth online personalised assessment – a world-leading tool that analyses up to 39 symptoms and conditions to ensure contraception is tailored to each woman’s body.

Speak to a trusted Weldricks pharmacist – Weldricks Pharmacists will walk women through their results, answer any questions, and help them make an informed decision – with zero pressure or obligation to order anything. Weldricks experienced, qualified pharmacists oversee every assessment, ensuring safe and accurate contraceptive guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get your personalised contraception report – powered by Tuune’s advanced, regulated algorithm (built from thousands of scientific studies), Tuune matches women with the best contraception options for their unique biology, and explains exactly why.

The spokesperson added: “Think of Tuune like ChatGPT, but for choosing the right pill.

“From assessment to delivery, everything is managed online and after a quick call with a friendly Weldricks Pharmacist – no in-person visits required – your contraception will be discreetly posted to you. Accessing contraceptive care is now as simple as clicking a button.

“Each woman receives a free phone call from a Weldricks Pharmacy pharmacist to discuss the results of her personalised assessment. This is where the real empowerment happens – women are not required to order contraception; instead, they receive clear, accurate information, explained in an easy-to-understand way, by a trained pharmacist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This approach allows women to make informed, empowered decisions about what’s best for their bodies, without the pressure to order.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Weldricks Pharmacy to make personalised contraception available to women across England,” said a Tuune spokesperson. “It’s not just about providing the right tools – it’s about giving women the confidence to take control of their reproductive health. We are all in service of women, and it’s a privilege to be part of this transformative experience, with the NHS enabling women to access care without barriers.”

Gemma Worrall, a Weldricks Pharmacist, echoed this sentiment, saying, “This is more than just a service; it’s a step toward breaking down the barriers women face in accessing the right contraception.

"We’re honoured to work alongside Tuune and the NHS to make this vision a reality. Together, we’re providing women with access to healthcare that is tailored, accessible, and empowering.”

The personalised contraception service is now live. To access it, visit: https://www.weldricks.co.uk/services/online-contraceptive-assessment