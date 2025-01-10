Doncaster people urged to give blood as stocks dwindle after busy festive period

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People in Doncaster are being urged to give blood in 2025 after stocks dwindled after a busy festive period across South Yorkshire.

The NHS in England is urging people in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to make saving lives one of their New Year’s resolutions this year by giving blood as national figures reveal that over the Christmas week demand for blood from hospitals exceeded collections by almost 3,000 units.

During the same period, demand for the vital O negative blood used to save lives in emergencies exceeded collections by over 900 units.

The festive period is always a challenge for blood stocks as cold weather, seasonal illnesses and busier diaries lead to more unfilled and missed appointments, while demand from hospitals can rise.

Christmas Day and New Year’s Day are the only days of the year that blood isn’t collected.

Currently, England remains in amber alert for low blood stocks.

Donors are being asked to make an appointment to donate if they don’t already have one.

People who have registered as a donor but not yet made an appointment to give blood are also encouraged to take that next step and make their first donation at one of the permanent donor centres, which have a combined 11,000 appointments available over the next two weeks.

People with O negative, B negative and Ro blood types are particularly needed in the coming weeks. There is an ongoing need for more donors of Black heritage to help patients with sickle cell who need ethnically matched blood.

First time donors who don’t know their blood type will find out after their first successful donation.

Dr Jo Farrar, chief executive at NHS Blood and Transplant, says: “New Year is a time when lots of people make resolutions. Make giving blood your resolution for 2025 and you will save up to three lives every time you donate.

“The NHS needs life-saving blood all year round, so we are asking people to help us maintain the lifesaving supply of blood to hospitals this year by booking an appointment now.

“Between now and the middle of January we still have almost 11,000 appointments that we need to fill.

“Giving blood is quick and easy - the whole process takes just one hour. Book an appointment today and save lives this year.”

Minister for Patient Safety, Baroness Merron said:

“The NHS is in urgent need of blood and registering to donate is a simple yet powerful way to save lives.

“We are grateful to everyone who has donated so far but we know more needs to be done.

“This New Year, make it your resolution to give blood to help protect and support our NHS over winter.”

The 27 town and city donor centres have greater appointment availability than community venues. NHS Blood and Transplant especially needs donors to fill slots at donor centres during the quieter weekday morning and afternoon sessions.

Blood is constantly needed to help the NHS treat patients with cancer, blood disorders and those suffering medical trauma or undergoing surgery, and O negative blood is mostly used for emergency care. Each donation can save or improve up to three lives.

To book an appointment visit www.blood.co.uk, use the GiveBlood app or call 0300 123 23 23.