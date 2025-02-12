Doncaster people urged to get RSV vaccine to protect against serious illness

Eligible people in Doncaster and across Yorkshire are being urged to get their RSV vaccine to protect against serious illness

The NHS is inviting eligible people in the North East and Yorkshire who haven’t yet had their vaccination against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) to book an appointment with their GP.

Nationally, almost 1.5 million people – including approximately 240,000 in this region – have been vaccinated against RSV, which can lead to severe lung infections like pneumonia or other life-threatening conditions.

However, around 1.3 million older people in England have not yet had the RSV vaccine.

Doncaster people are being urged to get the RSV vaccine.

Invites to make an appointment are being sent this week to people not yet vaccinated who are aged 75 to 79 or turned 80 after 1 September 2024.

RSV spreads all year round and affects the airways and lungs; for older adults it can lead to severe lung infections like pneumonia or other life-threatening conditions.

Last September, the NHS started vaccinating people against RSV for the first time in its history. The vaccine reduces the risk of severe symptoms and only one dose is needed.

Pregnant women are also eligible for the vaccine from 28 weeks onwards, as RSV is a leading cause of infant mortality, with nearly 150,000 women nationally vaccinated since September.

Women can speak to their maternity service or GP practice.

Dr Hamish McLure, NHS Regional Medical Director for the North East and Yorkshire, said although RSV cases increase in winter, it can occur all year round and make older people seriously ill.

“It is vital everyone eligible gets vaccinated, which is why we are now working hard to reach anyone who hasn’t yet been jabbed and urging them to book an appointment,” he said.

“I would encourage everyone contacted by the NHS in the coming days, or anyone who has previously been invited but hasn’t yet taken up the offer, to get the RSV vaccine as soon as possible by contacting their GP. It could prevent you developing a severe illness like pneumonia and even save your life.”

More information on RSV symptoms and vaccination is available on the nhs.uk website