A Doncaster MP is campaigning for better audiology services for Doncaster residents who face a wait of up to two years for appointments for hearing tests and hearing aid repairs.

Sally Jameson, MP for Doncaster Central, wrote to Anthony Fitzgerald, Executive Place Director at the Doncaster Integrated Care Board, in September to highlight the significant waiting list and that some of her constituents are waiting two years for appointments.

Ms Jameson said: “This is having a significant impact on a number of my constituents who are hard of hearing or deaf, and it is in their interest that this waiting list is brought down as quickly as possible.”

Ms Jameson also tabled a written question to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to ask what steps the Department for Health and Social Care is taking to reduce waiting times for audiology appointments.

Sally Jameson, MP for Doncaster Central.

On 2 October, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) announced that they would be temporarily limiting certain services within the Audiology department as part of ongoing efforts to make necessary improvements to IT systems, clinical spaces, and to ensure the highest standards of patient care.

During this period, some diagnostic activities and hearing aid fittings for both adults and children will be temporarily reduced. However, they will continue to provide some hearing aid repairs, counselling for tinnitus clinics, and certain diagnostic tests, such as Auditory Brainstem Response.

Upon hearing the temporary limiting of services, Ms Jameson said, “I am glad that the Trust recognise there are problems with their current services and are working during this period on resolving issues.

"However, this is causing further delay for many patients who are living with hearing loss and cannot receive an adequate service.

"Constituents have contacted me regarding their cancelled appointments during this limiting of services, having waited 18 months already, who now don’t know when their appointment will be rescheduled to.”

“I understand that whilst the Trust address their service problems, for the next few months they are referring a small number of Doncaster patients to neighbouring NHS Trusts who also have their own patients and challenges.

"I appreciate the terrible circumstances the previous government left our NHS in, and the Labour government is now focussing on bringing down waiting times. In the meantime, I have asked the Trust and Integrated Care Board to consider third-party providers to improve access to timely care for patients.”

A DBTH spokesperson said: "We are currently undertaking a series of improvements within our Audiology service to ensure it meets the highest standards of care for our patients.

"As part of this work, some diagnostic activities and hearing aid fittings will be temporarily limited until early in the new year to allow us to address key issues and challenges.

“Our priority is to ensure that urgent cases continue to receive care, and we have already outsourced a number of appointments to neighbouring providers and partners to support affected patients during this time.

"We are taking this action now to improve the timeliness of our service in the future and reduce unnecessary waiting times, like those experienced throughout the past few years, and particularly during the pandemic.

“We are committed to keeping patients informed, minimising disruption to the best of our ability and will continue to review all options available to us."