Doncaster nurse Sarah’s charity sky dive marks a milestone birthday and for a good cause

But determined not to miss out on a long-standing ambition, the mum-of-two from Mattersey is paying for one herself this year – with the added bonus of raising money for a local hospital good cause.

On 14 October, 2022 Sarah, a drug and alcohol nurse specialist with Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), will “strap myself to a stranger” and jump out of a plane 13,500 feet above Hibaldstow Airfield in North Lincolnshire.

“It’s close to my 41st birthday and supporting the Serenity Appeal run by Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity, which is raising £150,000 to improve maternity bereavement services for families who have lost a baby, said Sarah.

Doncaster nurse Sarah Bartle

“Friends and family have had personal experience of the pain and trauma of losing a little one, so I want to do my bit to help the appeal.”

Husband Jay and children Amy, aged 16 and Josh, aged 14, have mixed feelings about the sky dive after Sarah chose Hibaldstow because it enables enthusiasts to descend from a higher point than other venues.

But thrill-seeking Sarah - who joined the NHS 25 years ago, initially transporting the meals trollies around Doncaster Royal Infirmary - is unfazed and looking forward to the experience of a lifetime.

To donate to her fundraiser please visit www.justgiving.com/sarahbartle

*RDaSH provides a range of mental health, learning disability, drug and alcohol services and community health services across Rotherham, Doncaster and North Lincolnshire.