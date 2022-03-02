Doncaster NHS staff and patients take centre stage to star in recruitment videos

The staff, of Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) who have taken part in the videos, range from mental health nurses to researchers, rehabilitation assistants to occupational therapists, clinical psychologists, and executive directors. All with the aim of letting people know why they think RDaSH is a great place to work.

Nicola McIntosh, Director for People and Organisational Development, said: “We wanted to do something different to attract more people to come and work with us. What better way than to have our very own people taking a leading role and showcasing all the things that make RDaSH an employer of choice.”

An RDaSH health care assistant

Some of the many benefits that are on offer to Trust staff include a wide range of health and wellbeing support, free car parking on most of the Trust’s sites, joining an award-winning team and getting involved in Grounded Research, flexible working, friendly people, and an inclusive organisation.

Tracey Wrench, RDaSH Executive Director for Nursing and Allied Health Professionals, said: “Having a career in nursing and as an allied health professional is very rewarding. There are lots of opportunities to progress and here at RDaSH we encourage and support our colleagues to reach their full potential in their chosen field. If you are looking for a worthwhile career, then watch our videos to find out why we think you should come and join us.”

Watch the videos at https://youtu.be/rsJ4vv33yvc and https://youtu.be/ZemxJEiS12Q