Doncaster NHS heroes in running for honours as hospital chiefs reveal awards shortlist
With more than 650 nominations submitted, the Trust’s judging panel faced the challenging yet rewarding task of reviewing the incredible stories and achievements shared by Team DBTH throughout the previous 12 months, whittling this longlist down to just 60 or so nominees.
Zoe Lintin, Chief People Officer at DBTH, said: “The DBTH Star Awards is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our colleagues. Each nomination reflects the remarkable contributions made by individuals and teams across our Trust.
“I’m incredibly proud of all our nominees, and I wish the shortlisted individuals the very best of luck. Their efforts make a real difference to the lives of our patients and the smooth running of our services.”
The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Thursday 10 October, at the Doncaster Dome.
Below are the shortlisted nominees for the 2024 DBTH Star Awards (listed in no particular order):
Unsung Hero
Theresa Cox
Michelle Appleton
Sarah Sharpe
Change Champion
Addette Spenceley
Emergency Department Teams (all sites)
Heart Failure Team
Fundraising Champion
Natalie Baulk
Daniel Wheater
Community Midwives
Bank/Agency Star
Joanne Evans
Brenda Lister
Bank drivers
Inclusion Champion
Workforce/Recruitment team
Airish Saluta
Richard Woodhouse
Clinical Team of the Year
MEOC Team
Nutrition Support team
Neonatal
Admin Team of the Year
Breast Admin Team
Maternity Records Team
Pharmacy Purchasing Team
Support Team of the Year
Inventory Management
Medical Technical Services
Domestic and Facilities Team Bassetlaw
Sustainability Champion
Julie Day
Dialysis Nursing Team
Lisa Quean
Teaching Hospital Award
Andrew Fletcher
Christopher Allen
Martin Deakin
Rising Star
Beth Blake
Georgia Rigg
Lacie Askew
Wellbeing Award
Jerryn Roberts
Hannah Wilson and Jessica Smith
Mandy Horne
Patient Champion
Louise Parsons
Linzi Banks
Aysha Goodyear
Star of the Year
The shortlist for this category is made up of our monthly winners throughout the year – the winner and two highly commended nominees will be announced on the night:
Jorge Clarkson
Deep Clean Team
Lamek Adhanom
Catering Bassetlaw
Maxine Charlesworth
Booking Admin Team
Emma Sweeting
Ward S12 cleaners and facilities
Lucy Crich
Safeguarding Team
Ashleigh Elam
Mr Sashi Yeluri
Jackie Rowley and Laura Hutton
Mudasar Aziz
Children’s Physio and Occupational Therapy Team
Cheryl Le Brocq
Julie Young and Laura Holt
Rehab 2 Therapy Team
Gemma Thomas
Pass Booking Team
Dr Tee Goh
Emergency Department
Mel Howard
Kirsty Stanley and Carla Holt
Winners will be announced following the event later this year.
