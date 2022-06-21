Diana, a mental health carer governor with Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), is now urging others to join her, saying it’s a rewarding role, helping to improve health services for those who can’t always speak up for themselves.

“My son has ADHD and autism so we are in regular contact with RDaSH services. Becoming a governor has been a positive two-way process, I am able to tell Trust staff what’s good and what could be better, whilst also being able to understand and appreciate the challenges that they face in providing services,” said Diana, from Woodlands.

Diana Foster, RDaSH mental health carer governor

“Governors receive lots of support, such as training sessions, which has really helped me grow into the role. I’m pleased to represent my son and others like him, so their voices can be heard and I’m sure many other people would find being a governor equally fulfilling.”

RDaSH Director of Corporate Assurance, Philip Gowland said: “Governors are volunteers who provide a vital link between the Trust and local people, staff and partner organisations. As members of our Council of Governors they help bring about improvements to the services we provide.”

Governors must be over 16 and have: An interest in local health services; Good interpersonal skills to communicate with a range of people; Enthusiasm, commitment and able to work as a team; Experiences in other roles, for example volunteering, at work or in your personal life.

For more information ring Susan Black on 07929 656113.