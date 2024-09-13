Doncaster MP seeks an end to "8am scramble" for a doctor's appointment

A Doncaster MP has described moves to end the “8am scramble” to get a doctor’s appointment as a “step in the right direction.”

Lee Pitcher, Labour MP for Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme, said: “In my recent advice surgery in Moorends, I spoke to a constituent who was frustrated and really struggling with the 8am scramble to get a doctor's appointment.

"We've all been in this position, and it's a disgraceful situation that leaves vulnerable people, as well as commuters and parents, unable to access the healthcare they need if they're not able to get to the phone at 8am and wait, often in a very long queue.

“I was glad to hear confirmation of the Government's plans to honour Labour's commitment to an extra 40,000 GP appointments every week.

"This will help alleviate the rush and ensure people like the individual I spoke to are able to book an appointment when they need one.

“A real step in the right direction.”