Doncaster’s Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service staff will be on the NHS Health Bus when it parks up at Mexborough Market on Monday, February 27, 2023, from 10am to 2pm.

The service is inviting local men to pop-in for a quick chat that could be a lifesaver.

“The aim is to reduce the number of men in the area who die from cancer each year by raising awareness of what to look for and the importance of seeking help quickly if something doesn’t seem right, says Macmillan service lead Joanne O’Marr, from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).

The health bus

“Our key role is providing health promotion and lifestyle advice, giving people information they need to pick up any changes in their body that could be symptoms of cancer. We can talk to anyone affected by cancer and discuss the support available for patients, carers and family members.