Doncaster mayor welcomes Budget cash to develop Waterfront in boost to new hospital plans but warns 'devil will be in the detail'

An artist's impression of the potential new hospital for Doncaster at the Waterfront development

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget that the borough will receive £18.6 million following a successful bid to the Levelling Up Fund.

The money will be used for remediation works and an extension to the town’s Waterfront site where the potential new hospital is planned to be built subject to further funding.

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones welcomed the news but said the ‘devil will be in the detail’ and only one of three Levelling Up Fund bids were successful this time around.

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones

There was no news from the Chancellor on a scheme to redevelop rundown parts of Waterdale and another on refurbishing the Corn Exchange.

On the Waterfront plans, as well as a hospital, a university campus and plans for a new film studio are also included in the wider scheme. Council bosses hope the money will accelerate the process in attracting further inward investment.

The Waterfront is one of the largest urban centre brownfield development sites in the UK and is a priority regeneration area for Doncaster.

New housing could also become a part of the wider site. Council bosses have said properties with modern terraces and townhomes would sit alongside Marina facing apartments.

The plans also detail that there could be an emphasis on providing housing for key workers – including those working at the potential future hospital.

Mayor Jones said: The Budget and Spending Review seemed positive, but the devil will be in the detail.

“There seemed to be a number of hand-outs, but little in the way of how this will be funded.

“My concern is that the increase mentioned for local government may need to be funded from council tax rather than direct government funding.

“It is important to remember that since 2010, Doncaster Council has seen Government funding cut by 50 per cent and its spending power cut by £107 million per year.