Doncaster hospitals to go ‘smokefree’ from the end of this month 

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals is set to go ‘smokefree’ across all of its hospital sites from the end of this month.

Starting on the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) ‘No Tobacco Day’ at the end of the month, it will no longer be permitted to smoke within any area of Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital grounds.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary will go smokefree from the end of May

From May 31, patients and visitors choosing to smoke on site will be challenged by hospital staff and the security team.

They will be advised they can no longer smoke on Trust premises and offered advice and guidance on how to stop smoking.

Cindy Storer, Acting Deputy Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals at the Trust, said: “We’re asking for support from the public, our patients and staff in order to go completely smokefree by the end of this month.

“We know that smoking is the single greatest cause of preventable death, disability and illness, and it is therefore appropriate that we keep the hospital site smokefree and ask people not to smoke on site.

“One in two smokers die prematurely due to their smoking and whilst they are in hospital we have support to help them to break their addiction.”

All smokers who are admitted as patients will be advised that the site is smokefree and as part of their hospital care and treatment they will be offered nicotine replacement therapy and referred to local stop smoking services.

Cindy added: “This is more than just having a smokefree site. For the first time we will see a cultural shift in the hospital‘s role in proactively supporting patients to quit smoking.

“Research shows that up to 25 per cent of patients in our hospitals smoke and they actually expect health professionals to raise the issue with them.

“Supporting them with nicotine replacement medication means they are much more likely to quit for good.

“At Bassetlaw, we also offer specialist stop smoking support at their bedside, which can make a real difference.’’

