Doncaster hospitals care for 88 Covid-19 patients

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on March 15 was up from 49 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 26 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 70.

The figure was up from 49 to 88

Across England there were 10,877 people in hospital with Covid as of March 15, with 235 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – including one at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust.

The figures also show that 82 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust in the week to March 13. This was up from 38 in the previous seven days.