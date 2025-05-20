Doncaster hospital worker to conquer highest marathon in the world

A colleague at Doncaster Royal Infirmary will take on the highest marathon in the world on 29 May to raise funds for struggling families in Nepal.

James Harmston, Vocational Educator at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Trust, will complete a 10-day trek from Lukla Airport to Everest Base Camp (EBC) prior to the marathon, allowing for acclimatisation to the change in oxygen levels.

The marathon itself begins at Everest Base Camp (EBC) at 5,364 metres (or 17,598 ft) and follows a 42km route back downhill to the small town of Namche Bazaar.

James said: “I’m looking forward to the event but I’m nervous about leaving my family for three weeks.”

Together with ex-marine brother-in-law, Matt, the pair share a keen interest in endurance events and run a dedicated group for their extreme fundraising: ‘Brave Face Charity Adventures’.

Their charity of choice is Lincs2Nepal, a Lincoln-based charity which helps provide education for under privileged families, supports communities with welfare projects and provides disaster aid across Nepal.

Speaking about why they chose Lincs2Nepal, James said: “It only seems right to raise money for a cause that is directly tied to the region and Everest itself.”

The charity runs a school and orphanage in Kathmandu, where just £12 supports a child’s education, food, and healthcare for a month, James explained.

A bucket list item for years, the Everest marathon provides ample opportunity for enthusiasts such as James to experience incredible views and push their limits.

James said: “I’ve always wanted to visit the Himalayas and EBC.

“I come from a mountaineering family and I have taken part in numerous endurance events in mountainous terrain.”

High on James’ list of landmarks to see is Kala Patthar – meaning black rock in Nepali and Hindi – a notable landmark located on the south ridge of Mt. Pumori in the Nepalese Himalayas.

James said: “Kala Patthar provides the most accessible point to view Mt. Everest and the surrounding mountains and is the highest point of the whole trip.”

With 50% less oxygen than at sea level, James’ endurance will be pushed to the limits.

He said: “The altitude is always a worry, as there is always the risk of developing altitude sickness.

“However, my insurance covers helicopter rescue, so that’s reassuring!”

Following the event and all being well, the pair plan to celebrate in Kathmandu after a good days rest.

To support James’ fundraising efforts, visit his JustGiving page here.