Doncaster hospital urge people to use health services wisely over the Easter break

Senior doctors at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) are urging people to choose their health services wisely throughout Easter.

From Friday 19 to 23 April, many GP surgeries and pharmacies will be running reduced opening times, with a select few remaining open during this period. Medical and clinical staff at the Trust are asking local people to collect any repeat prescriptions they need ahead of time, ensuring a safe and healthy break.

Clinicians at Bassetlaw Hospitals Emergency Department.

In the winter months leading into spring, the Emergency Departments at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Bassetlaw Hospital see an increasing number of patients, making it more challenging to see local residents who are in urgent need of care and treatment.

Dr Nick Mallaband, Emergency Care Group Director and Consultant at the Trust, said: “With only a few days left until the Easter break, we understand that many will be making plans and arrangements for the extended weekend. We’re asking local people to make their health part of these preparations – collecting their prescription medicines as needed, as well as understanding what services are available should they, or a family member, become ill or injured.

“Please remember to only use the Emergency Department when it’s just that – an emergency.

However, if you do feel ill during Easter, you can still seek advice by calling NHS 111, booking an appointment at the Doncaster Same Day Health Centre and if it’s really urgent, calling 999.”

Here are some tips to help you choose health services wisely:

Self-care

A lot of illnesses or symptoms can be treated in your home by using a well-stocked medicine cabinet and by getting plenty of rest.

NHS 111

This 24-hour, seven day service offers confidential health advice and information over the phone. To access the NHS 111 service text-phone, call 18001 111.

Pharmacist (chemist)

Your local pharmacist is a highly trained healthcare professional who can give you advice on common illnesses and the medicines you need to treat them. Most will also have a quiet area away from other customers where you can speak to the pharmacist more privately.

GP

Your own GP is the best person to speak to about persistent health problems and illnesses that won’t go away. These include persistent coughs, joint pain and long term symptoms that haven’t suddenly deteriorated to a point where you are extremely unwell.

Minor Injuries Unit at Montagu Hospital

The unit is open every day from 9am to 9pm, the unit is staffed by experienced emergency nurse practitioners who can assess and treat a wide range of minor injuries and ailments, including sprains, cuts and bruises, and some simple fractures.

Emergency Department or 999

Hospital emergency departments provide immediate emergency care for people who show the symptoms of serious illness or are badly injured. If you call 999 for an ambulance the telephone advisor will arrange appropriate assistance for the patient based on information about the illness or injury.

For more information about NHS services available over the Easter bank holiday, visit http://www.doncasterccg.nhs.uk/your-care/choose-well/bank-holiday-nhs-services/.