Doncaster hospital trust to hold election for governor roles

There are three seats up for grabs in the Doncaster area and one on offer in Bassetlaw.

Suzy Brain England, Chair of the Board at the Trust, said: “Whilst the last year have been challenging for the NHS, here in Doncaster and Bassetlaw we have been uplifted by an inspiring community spirit and an apparent thirst from residents to help their local hospitals. If you want to continue to be a friend to the Trust and help to shape the way our hospitals develop services in the future, you can apply to be a governor.”

Public governors play a vital role in representing the public and influencing how their local hospitals make plans to improve and develop services. Anyone interested in becoming a public governor are asked to submit their nomination before 5pm on August 4, 2021.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Governors are required to attend four meetings a year but their role is much more than those commitments.

Suzy continued: “Public governors get involved in all manner of activities, offering crucial input and giving voice to the public in discussions about their local hospitals. They hold the Board of Directors to account and ask the questions they know the community would ask.

“The role is a very rewarding one and it’s an opportunity to contribute towards improving the services we offer patients. If you want to apply your skills and dedicate a small portion of your time to an active role in your local hospital, please consider standing as a governor and give a voice to local people.”

You do not need any special qualifications to become a governor, just enthusiasm and a desire to help improve patient care, and anyone who is a registered member of the Trust can put themselves forward for the role. The Trust is also keen to increase the diversity of the council of governors to better mirror the users of the hospital services and welcome applications from people living with disabilities, from any race or religious background and young adults over the age of 16 who might have an interest in careers in healthcare.

The Trust will provide all necessary training, advice and support for those elected as governors. Governors who are elected will be in post for a period of three years and will be eligible to stand for re-election at the end of that period.

If you are interested in being a governor and want to know more about what it involves or how to stand for election, please get in touch with the Foundation Trust office on 01302 644157 or email [email protected].

You can complete your nomination online at: https://secure.cesvotes.com/DBDT2021

You need to be aged 16 or over and a member of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to stand for election but if you are not already a member you can join for free online at dbh.nhs.uk.