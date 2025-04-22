Doncaster hospital trust seeks feedback from parents to improve maternity services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) is inviting parents who have given birth in January or February to give their feedback on local maternity services to help shape future care.

From 22 April, local parents of new-borns will be invited to give feedback on the quality of care and support they received throughout their pregnancy, during labour and birth, and following discharge.

Lois Mellor, Director of Midwifery at the Trust said: “We encourage everyone who has given birth at our Trust in January or February this year to please complete this survey. Your feedback is essential in making any necessary improvements to our maternity service at the antenatal (pre-birth), intrapartum (during birth), and postnatal (post-birth) stages.

“Thank you in advance for taking the time to complete the survey. It allows us to ensure that we continue to provide the highest standards of care, tailored to the needs of every family.”

Complete the Maternity Services feedback survey.

In 2024, the Trust received 135 responses from those who gave birth earlier in the year, which helped shape the quality of the maternity services at the Trust and identified areas for improvement.

Lois continues: “With healthcare continuously evolving, it is essential that best practice remains at the forefront of the care we provide. A significant part of this development from patient feedback. If you receive an invitation to the survey, we strongly encourage you to be honest and provide your valuable insights.

“Let’s continue to build a strong maternity service that is fit for the needs of our local parents and parents-to-be.”

For further information regarding the maternity survey, please visit http://www.cqc.org.uk/