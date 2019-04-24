Doncaster hospital issues ‘stay away‘ warning after surge of visits to A&E with heat related injuries

Doncaster hospital bosses have issued a call for patients to stay away unless their lives are at risk after hot weather brought a surge of case to its emergency department

Bosses at Doncaster Royal Infirmary have warned they have been left stretched after a surge of cases at the site on Armthorpe Road, Intake.

Ambulances parked outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary's emergency department

The hot weather over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, and continuing into the week, has led to an increase in attendance at the facility because of conditions including hayfever, respiratory problems, sunburns and gardening and outdoor injuries, bosses have revealed.

It has prompted doctors to urge people to stay away from the department unless they have a genuine emergency.

The surge of cases is said to have started on Sunday, say officials.

Dr Nick Mallaband, emergency care group director and consultant at the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust, which runs the hospital said: “Please only use the Emergency Department when it’s just that – an emergency.

“If you do fall ill or have suffered an injury, you can seek advice by calling NHS 111, booking an appointment at the Doncaster Same Day Health Centre and if it’s really urgent, calling 999.”

He is calling on people to only attend the emergency department if their condition is urgent and life-threatening.

If you need medical advice or support, there are a number of services in Doncaster and Worksop such as your GP, local pharmacist, NHS 111, the Doncaster Same Day Health Centre and Minor Injuries Unit at Montagu Hospital in Mexborough.

Earlier this year, hospital bosses issued a similar ‘stay away’ warning after a icy conditions sparked a similar surge in cases.

Doctors urged people to only visit the department in a genuine emergency because of a surge of injuries across the borough due to slips and falls.

