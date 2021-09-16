Doncaster hospital dental manager selected for prestigious leadership scholarship

Andrea Johnson, an Orthodontic & Maxillofacial Laboratory Manager at Mexborough Montagu Hospital has been selected to join the Healthcare Leadership Academy as Scholar.

The scholarship has been set up to develop and nurture healthcare leaders of the future.

Andrea, said: “I am utterly thrilled and honored to have been selected as a Scholar for the HLA, and I cannot wait to start my leadership journey with them. I have such a drive and passion for healthcare leadership, and I cannot wait to see how I can grow and develop my leadership skills to better enable me to help make a real difference within the NHS that I love.”

After completing a rigorous selection process, Andrea will be joining the academy’s cohort for the 2021/22 academic year.

Founded in 2016, the HLA scholarship recognises healthcare students and professionals with proven leadership ability and gives them the opportunity to take their leadership skills to the next level.

The HLA aims to inspire and support healthcare students and professionals to change the world of healthcare through leadership, one small step at a time.

Andrea Graduated from De Montfort University with a first-class BSc honors in Dental Technology in 2013 and she has worked for Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust since 2017 in her role as Orthodontic & OMFS Laboratory manager. she is also, the OMFS Deputy Lead for Clinical Governance and a Quality Improvement Coach. Outside of work Andrea is well known for her work helping the homeless through her own dental charity Den-Tech.

As part of their role, Scholars are expected to develop a community project over the course of the one-year programme.