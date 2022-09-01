Doncaster hospital celebrates South Asian Heritage Month
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals hosted a variety of events between July and August to celebrate South Asian Heritage Month.
Activities included colleagues sharing stories of their South Asian heritage, a performance of classical Indian dance, and tasting traditional South Asian dishes.
South Asian Heritage Month (SAHM) raises the profile of British South Asian heritage and history in the UK through education, arts, culture, and commemoration, with the goal of helping people to better understand the diversity of present-day Britain.
Airish Saluta, who came from the UK to the Philippines in 2017 to pursue a career in nursing, told her story of training to be a nurse to move abroad to create a better future for her eight-year-old daughter.
She said: “I believe that coming to the UK is my fate. Being a nurse was not a choice, it is my calling.”
One of the final speakers was Mr Muhammed Shahed Quraishi OBE, a Consultant Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) Surgeon at the Trust.
He recounted his humble beginnings as a child in the Bangladesh war to his present-day position as a respected surgeon.
To close the event, Nagmol Karrikadan, a staff nurse at Bassetlaw Hospital, performed the classical Indian dance, Bharatanatyam.
The dance is thought to be the oldest in Indian history and is regarded as the origin of other classical Indian dance forms.
Also there were a selection of traditional South Asian refreshments was served at the end of the event including Idli, Vada, Sambhar, coconut chutney and Gulabjamun.