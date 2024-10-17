Doncaster healthcare assistant honoured with Chief Nursing Officer Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Elizabeth Marshall, a Healthcare Assistant (HCA) at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), has been honoured with a National Chief Nursing Officer Award, recognising her longstanding commitment to providing care within the NHS.

Last month, the Endoscopy team at DBTH celebrated Liz’s outstanding achievement as she received this prestigious award, which is part of a national initiative by NHS England. The Chief Nursing Officer Award for Healthcare Assistants highlights individuals who demonstrate exceptional skills, compassion, and dedication in their role.

Liz was nominated by Claire Peters, Senior Sister in Endoscopy, who praised her colleague’s exemplary care and dedication.

Liz, who joined the Endoscopy team in late 2021 amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, quickly became an essential member of the team. Claire described her as professional, methodical, thorough, caring, and personable, all qualities that embody the NHS’ values.

The nomination highlighted Liz’s role in supporting patients during endoscopic procedures, ensuring their comfort and understanding, as well as mentoring junior colleagues, including an apprentice Healthcare Assistant who is now set to complete her qualifications.

Speaking about the nomination, Claire Peters said: “I chose to put Liz forward for the ‘Commitment to Quality of Care’ category because Liz carries this in every fibre of her being, and it only scratches the surface of the work ethic that Liz demonstrates day after day.

“I am thrilled that out of thousands of entries, Liz was chosen as the winner. We have a wonderful team in Endoscopy, and every single member is invaluable. Without the support of each other, our department would not work.”

The CNO Awards, organised by NHS England, recognise the efforts of nurses, midwives, and healthcare support workers across six categories, each based on the values of the NHS. Liz’s ability to make a difference in patient care, whether through her attentive bedside manner or her contributions to the department’s infection prevention standards, stood out to the judges.

Karen Jessop, Chief Nurse at DBTH, presented Liz with the award in a small ceremony attended by her colleagues.

Karen said: “We are incredibly proud that Liz has received this national recognition—it is truly well deserved.

“Healthcare Assistants are the backbone of our workforce, and without their dedication, we wouldn’t be able to deliver the level of care we do for our patients.

“Liz exemplifies everything we value in our HCAs, and her hard work is a testament to their essential role in our Trust.”

If you are interested in pursuing a career as a HCA, the Trust offers many different types of support to ensure you have a rewarding career. As an HCA, you can expect to receive a robust induction with ongoing training opportunities, the ability to move within the organisation and experience care within different clinical areas, or even transition to other roles through the Nursing Associate training programme.

To find out more about the job opportunities and the roles which are available at DBTH please take a look at the the Trust’s website which can be found at: www.dbth.nhs.uk/jointheteam