Over 56 per cent of staff from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) placed the organisation among the highest scoring when it comes to: We are compassionate and inclusive; We are recognised and rewarded; We each have a voice that counts; We are safe and healthy; We are always learning; We work flexibly; We are a team; Staff engagement; and Morale.

Of particular note, the Trust’s results in the following categories were just 0.1 away from being the top scoring Trust in each of the following areas: People Promise 1: We are compassionate and inclusive – Diversity and Inclusion; People Promise 6: We work flexibly – support for work life balance; People Promise 7: We are a team – line management

Staff Engagement – Motivation.

Top marks for health trust

Kathryn Singh, Chief Executive, said: “It’s excellent to see that we are ranking above average in all the People Promise themes. We’re also not far off being the best in three other areas.

“I strongly believe the Trust is a great place to work and I am very pleased colleagues have given us these fabulous results.

“As always, I want to thank our colleagues for all that they do at RDaSH. The hard work they do is always appreciated.”

