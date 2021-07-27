Doncaster Health Trust  fined £2500 for breaching regulations after a patient died during childbirth

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has been fined £2500 by Care Quality Commission (CQC) for failing to comply with the duty of candour regulations.

In 2021 CQC completed an investigation of a serious incident at the trust in July 2018 where a patient, who cannot be named for legal reasons, died after complications during childbirth.

The fixed penalty notices followed two breaches of duty of candour regulations.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary

The CCQ found the Trust failed to notify the family as soon reasonably possible that an incident had occurred.

They also found trust did not provide the family with an account of the incident or offer an appropriate apology to them in a timely manner.

The duty of candour regulations came into force in November 2014 for NHS bodies and April 2015 for all other organisations.

People should be informed when a notifiable safety incident occurs and be provided with reasonable support, such as counselling, or independent advice.

This should happen as soon as is reasonably practical after the incident.

The information provided should include an account of all the facts known about the incident and people should be informed about what will happen next and be kept informed of any investigation and its outcome. This should be followed up in writing and include an apology.