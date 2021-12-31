Doncaster health trust calls for views on how it can improve autism care
A Doncaster NHS trust is asking patients how it can improve the mental health services it provides for people with autism spectrum disorder.
Friday, 31st December 2021, 7:25 am
Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust wants to hear from patients over 18 living in Doncaster, Rotherham, or North Lincolnshire who have used any of its mental health services in the past 12 months.
Ring 01709 447752 or email [email protected] by 15 January 2022 to take part and to share experiences on a one-to-one basis, or via questionnaire or focus group.