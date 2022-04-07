Remember your GP surgery will be closed on Good Friday (April 15) and Easter Monday (April 18) and it can take up to 48 hours for GP surgeries to process a repeat prescription.

Most pharmacies will be running reduced opening hours, but some will remain open on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Monday.

Dr David Crichton said: “We want to ensure anyone with long-term health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease, enjoys the extended break and doesn’t run out of their essential medicines.

Don't leave it until the last minute this Easter

"However, should you need us, there will be a small number of pharmacists available to give advice and dispense those vital medicines throughout the Easter bank holiday.

“It only takes a few minutes to collect some over-the-counter remedies for seasonal ailments.

"If you do take regular medications, please ensure you have enough to cover the bank holiday period.

"Make looking after your health part of your Easter preparations and don’t leave it until the last minute.”

The CCG also wants to remind people what to do when their GP practice is closed.

The Doncaster Same Day Health Centre’s phone lines open at 7am with appointments being available from 10am to 10pm, seven days a week. If you need to see a

doctor late at night, the GP Out-of-Hours Service can be contacted by ringing your practice’s number or you can visit 111 online https://111.nhs.uk/

NHS 111 can direct you where to get help for your symptoms, if you’re not sure what to do, how to find general health information and advice, where to get an emergency supply of your prescribed medicine and how to get a repeat prescription.

Dr David Crichton added: “The Easter holiday period can be a very busy time for the local NHS so picking up a repeat prescription in advance, and knowing which services are

available, could help to keep staff free to deal with life-threatening emergencies.

"I would urge everyone to plan ahead of time and enjoy your break.”