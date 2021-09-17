Doncaster health chief says Covid cases 'higher than I'd like' as town prepares for winter

Dr Rupert Suckling.

In his weekly update on the Covid situation in Doncaster, Dr Rupert Suckling, Director for Public Health, said that rates had been ‘up and down’ over the last week and that the NHS in Doncaster faces ‘a big challenge’ in the coming months.

He said: "Similar to national trends, our rates have been slightly up and down over the last week.

"The current rate is 423.3 per 100,000 people between 4-10 September.”

"These numbers are higher than I’d like to see as we head into the winter, but the vaccine programme is definitely holding out so far.

"We will continue to monitor closely a combination of measures; overall rates, rates in 15-35 year olds and rates in over 60s, positivity rate and numbers of new admissions and the number of people in hospital.

“Over the next few months it will become increasingly important to try and keep those rates as low as possible so further measures aren’t required. Self-isolation when ill, contact tracing, wearing face coverings in crowded areas – especially indoors - and hand hygiene will all have vital roles to play.

He added: “This week the Prime Minister updated the country on plans for the winter, including confirmation of the offer of vaccinations for 12-15 year olds and booster jabs for those eligible including over-50s, younger adults with health conditions and frontline health and care workers. Invitations for both should arrive soon.

“Whilst Coronavirus is of course a key area of focus in the coming months, it’s important to say that we will be supporting Doncaster and our residents through winter as a whole and not just Covid.

"We know that other seasonal illnesses together with pent up demand on the health and care service are the big challenge, and of course there are other incidents that may need responding too – the flooding in Doncaster which affected so many residents was only two years ago for instance.