Doncaster health boss launches the Be Winter Well campaign which encourages people to get their booster jabs

As the nights begin to draw in and the days get colder, Doncaster Council are continuing to work in partnership with health and care services to roll out the Be Winter Well campaign.

Director for Public Health in Doncaster, Dr Rupert Suckling, said: “As part of this campaign, we are encouraging all those eligible for their Covid-19 booster vaccination to grab the jab when they are offered it.

“Booster Vaccinations for Covid-19 are currently being offered to those aged 40 and over, at least six months after your last dose.”

The new campaign encourages people to get their booster jabs.

There are a number of drop in vaccination clinics across Doncaster at which you can receive your first, second or booster dose.

“After three weeks of consecutive drops in our Covid-19 rates, we have seen a slight uptick in the past couple of days, currently standing at 342.4 per 100,000 for the period November 6 to 12,” Rupert said.

“With the age brackets of 5-14 and 30-39 still rising.

“However, this is still below both the national and regional rates.

“As we continue to see fluctuations in our rates of Covid-19, it is important that as a borough, we do all that we can to enjoy the winter period safely.

“This includes; ensuring ventilation when meeting with family and friends, washing hands regularly and continuing to take Lateral Flow Tests before periods of high risk.

“With lots of festive activities planned for the coming weeks, it is vital that we continue to protect ourselves and those around us.”

If you experience and Covid-19 symptoms you can book a PCR test here.