Doncaster health and wellbeing driven football club helps local men lose 450 pounds of unwanted weight in 2024

Doncaster’s MAN v FAT Football club, which meets every Monday at Rossington Community Sports Village has helped 40 local men lose 450 pounds of excess weight in 2024.

These men include Phil Stannard, who has shed 5.5 stone, improved his mental health and made new friends.

MAN v FAT is a weight loss initiative that aims to help overweight and obese men with a BMI of over 27.5 lose unwanted weight through weekly football and lifestyle coaching sessions.

At sessions, players are weighed, this is followed by a 30-minute game of six-a-side football, with extra goal bonuses awarded to teams based on their weight loss. A team’s total weight loss and match scores then contribute to its position within a club’s overall league table.

Phil Stannard - before and after.

Public Health England data published in April 2023 suggests that around 70 per cent of adults in Doncaster are overweight or obese.

Phil Stannard joined MAN v FAT Doncaster weighing over 21 stone, which he has reduced to 15.5 stone.

He explains: “I went to a routine blood pressure check which turned out to be a little high. My wife sat my down one evening and told me she was worried about my health, she had heard about MAN v FAT on Facebook and encouraged me to join.

“I’ve always loved football – I enjoy being part of a team and we have a great group of lads who all share similar goals. Our coach Adam has been hugely supportive, as have the other players which has spurred me on to reach my goals each week.

“Since joining MAN v FAT, I stopped drinking, I’ve made new friends and my mental health has improved. I’ve joined a local gym and take part in the challenges that our coach sets us. I feel so much better in myself now.”

Richard Crick, Head of MAN v FAT adds: “Phil’s a prime example of someone who was drawn to our programme through a love of football and being part of a team. He’s gone on to achieve both individually and as a key part of the fantastic club we have in Doncaster.

“His story is just one from across the country, where our players initially sign-up with the goal of losing weight, but in the process make great friendships with like-minded men in positions like their own.

“MAN v FAT players regularly tell us about improving their mental health through the programme, not just as a result of weight loss – but due to the sense of belonging, community and collaboration that team sports can bring.

“Our Doncaster club has spaces for new players, so if you’re looking to make a positive change to your lifestyle in 2025, get in touch!”

8,400 men currently take part at more than 150 MAN v FAT Football clubs across the UK. The programme was created to differ from traditional weight loss classes and combines the beautiful game with achievable weight loss goals for men.

Aimed at men with a BMI of higher than 27.5, the total amount of weight lost by MAN v FAT players in the UK currently stands at more than 750,000 pounds.

In addition to football sessions, MAN v FAT players also receive off-the-pitch support including healthy meal recipe ideas and tips on general fitness.

Players also get free access to a bespoke mental health platform through MAN v FAT partners JAAQ.

2025 will see MAN v FAT expand its offering with the launch of 10 new rugby-based weight loss clubs across the UK. The rugby clubs will follow MAN v FAT’s key principles, offering overweight and obese men the opportunity to lose weight at a sustainable pace, through weekly rugby, health and wellbeing sessions.

Find out more at: https://manvfatrugby.com/

To find your closest MAN v FAT Football club, visit: https://www.manvfatfootball.org/Leagues/FindALeague