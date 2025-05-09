Doncaster GP surgeries to be modernised in Government overhaul

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Doncaster GP surgeries are among hundreds across the country set to be modernised in a Government overhaul.

The Government says patients will benefit from over 8.3 million more appointments each year as over 1,000 doctors surgeries receive a bricks and mortar upgrade to modernise practices.

Backed by the government’s major cash injection of over £102 million, over 1,000 GP surgeries will receive vital funding to create additional space to see more patients, boost productivity and improve patient care, following years of neglect.

Among them are the White House Farm Medical Centre, which is situated on Church Street in Armthorpe and the St John’s Group Practice which is based off Greenfield Lane in Balby.

The St John's Group Practice in Balby and The White House Farm Medical Centre in Armthorpe are both set to be upgraded.

Outlining the plan, a Government spokesperson said: “Right now, many GP surgeries could be seeing more patients, but do not have enough room or the right facilities to accommodate them.

"From creating new consultation and treatment rooms to making better use of existing space, these quick fixes will help patients across the country be seen faster.

“This represents the biggest investment in GP facilities in five years and is only possible because of the difficult choices made by the government to invest £26 billion into the NHS.

"It is another measure helping the government shift care out of hospital and into the community, as part of its Plan for Change.”

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting, said: “It will be a long road, but this government is putting in the work to fix our NHS and make it fit for the future.

“These are simple fixes for our GP surgeries but for too long they were left to ruin, allowing waiting lists to build and stopping doctors treating more patients.

“It is only because of the necessary decisions we took in the Budget that we are able to invest in GP surgeries, start tackling the 8am scramble and deliver better services for patients.

"The extra investment and reform this government is making, as part of its Plan for Change, will transform our NHS so it can once again be there for you when you need it.”