Doncaster food bank to host pop up cervical screening clinic later this year

A Doncaster food bank will host a pop-up cervical screening clinic for local women later this year.

Based at Brodsworth Welfare Community Hub, Lifeline Against The Breadline Community Food Bank will stage the event on June 8.

No booking is necessary but is preferable, organisers say.

Lifeline Against The Breadline’s Kelly Walker said: “Working with Great North Medical Group, nurses will be there in a bid to increase screening stats in the local community.

The pop up clinic will be held in Woodlands.

"We used our funding not only to highlight the importance of cervical screening but to actually pay the nurses to perform them and that they are so graciously doing on a Saturday.

"The aim is to reduce any stigma or fear around cervical screening in a joint quest to reduce cervical cancer and promote good female health.

"We have a professional chaperone available although many have chosen myself to attend with them, which also is perfectly fine.

"I am happy to do this as many know me and I am well embedded within my community.

"If you live in Woodlands and surrounding areas and are registered with Great North Medical Group and are due or overdue for your smear test, we invite you to please come along, there’s some freebies going, fantastic information and support.”

Doors will open at 8:30am and between 9am and 2pm smear tests will be available, followed by cupcakes and a chat at Brodsworth Community Hub.