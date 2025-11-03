Doncaster drug and alcohol recovery service to host open day

A service which supports the recovery and wellbeing of people living with drug and alcohol issues is inviting Doncaster residents to its health and wellbeing open day

New Beginnings on Marshall Avenue in Balby is opening its doors from 11am to 4pm on Thursday 20 November for the health and wellbeing open day.

Entry is completely free, and everyone is welcome.

There will be lots of workshops on offer to help quieten your mind like sound baths, journalling, aromatherapy and a workout session, plus others, alongside some stalls.

New Beginnings is hosting an open day.

Elly Sanchez, Events Co-ordinator for Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service, said: "It’s going to be a chilled day filled with lots of activities to help you relax.

"Why not come down and find yourself a new technique to keep the stress at bay. We will also be offering a site tour to professionals to get to know our service."

New Beginnings is part of Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service which is run by Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust in partnership with The Alcohol and Drug Service and provides a specialist rehabilitation and detox service.

If you or someone you know is experiencing drug or alcohol issues and want to talk in confidence, please contact 03000 213900.