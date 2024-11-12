Doncaster dentists meets all regulations set by the Care Quality Commission

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster dentist surgery has met all regulations set by the Care Quality Commission following a recent inspection.

Mydentist based at Warmsworth Road and run by Orthocentres Limited reached all goals set by the CQC after an on-site assessment on

October 22.

In its recently published report the CQC said: “ We found the practice had met regulations. Recruitment procedures reflected current legislation and there was effective leadership and a culture of continuous improvement.

Mydentist - Warmsworth Road - Doncaster.

"Patients were treated with dignity and respect and at the time of our assessment, could access care, support and treatment when required.

"Patients’ care and treatment was provided in line with current guidance and infection control procedures were in place. The practice had systems to manage risks.”

The went on: “The practice is in Doncaster and provides NHS and private dental care and treatment for adults and children. There was step free access to the practice and car parking spaces were available at the practice or nearby on local roads. The practice had 4 treatment rooms. During the assessment we spoke with 1 dentist, 2 dental nurses, 1 dental therapists, 1 receptionist and the practice manager. The team was supported by a group compliance officer during the assessment.”

The inspectors analysed people's experience of this service, saying: “Two weeks before our onsite assessment, we asked the practice to encourage patients to share their views of the service with us. We received feedback from five patients.

“Patient feedback provided a positive view of the dental team and care provided by the practice. Patients commented positively about the standards of cleanliness.

"Patients felt able to book appointments within an acceptable timescale for their needs and said they had enough time during their appointment without feeling rushed.

"Patients commented they were given clear information to help them make an informed choice about their treatment and any associated costs. They were involved in decisions about their care. Patients commented that when they were prescribed medicines, sufficient information was given. The practice shared patient feedback with the team. We were told this was reviewed and where suggestions had been made, appropriate action would be taken.”