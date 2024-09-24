Doncaster dental practice given clean bill of health following Care Quality Commission inspection.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster dental practice has been given a clean bill of health following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

In the past week, the Care Quality Commission published 57 reports on services, including one in Doncaster.

Sprotbrough Dental Practice on Sprotbrough Road is provided and run by Mr Zaahid Amanullah Khan and was first visited on May 21, 2024, with the report published on September 27, 2024.

The practice passed all aspects of the inspections.

The findings were as follows: “We carried out this on-site unannounced assessment on 5 August 2024. We found the practice had met regulations. The practice had systems to manage risks. Recruitment procedures reflected current legislation. Infection control procedures followed published guidance.

"Patients’ care and treatment was provided in line with current guidance. Patients were treated with dignity and respect. At the time of our assessment, patients could access care, support and treatment when required.

"There was effective leadership and a culture of continuous improvement. Sprotbrough Dental Practice is in Doncaster and provides NHS and private dental care and treatment for adults and children.”

The report continued: “At the time of our assessment, the dental team included three dentists (including a foundation dentist), five qualified dental nurses, two trainee dental nurses, two dental hygienist and therapists (including a foundation hygienist and therapist) and a practice manager.

“The practice had fourtreatment rooms. During the assessment we spoke with two dentists, one dental nurse, one dental hygienist and therapist and the practice manager.”

They added: “During our assessment, we received feedback from 43 patients. All patients we received feedback from was positive. Comments included “Very professional and polite dentist and dental nurse”, “Great care and advice. Always friendly and professional” and “The dentist takes the time to explain treatment and show X-rays on screen”.

"The practice shared patient feedback with the team. We were told this was reviewed and where suggestions had been made, appropriate action would be taken. Staff gathered feedback from patients, the public and external partners and demonstrated a commitment to acting on feedback. Patients commented positively about the standards of cleanliness.”

For further guidance on how the CQC regulates, inspects and rates services see: http://www.cqc.org.uk/content/services-we-regulate