Doncaster dad's world turned upside down after collapsing from seizure due to a 5cm benign brain glioma

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 14th Jul 2025, 11:58 BST
A Doncaster dad's world has been turned upside down after he collapsed from a seizure caused by a 5cm benign brain glioma.

Jordan Brough, aged 27, had a seizure on Sunday July 6 and was taken via ambulance to A&E.

After a CT scan the doctors said they had found a mass at the back of his brain which they believe to be a glioma - a tumour that starts in the glial cells of the brain or spinal cord.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jordan’s mum Nerina Rylance explained: “On Tuesday he had a MRI which was confirmed to be a 5cm glioma. At present they believe this tumour to be benign which we are extremely thankful about! However, it is quite large and we are awaiting the next steps from MDT and Neurology to see how they will reduce it/surgery.

Jordan Brough.placeholder image
Jordan Brough.

“Jordan is obviously not allowed to work and even though he has full support from his colleagues I want his girlfriend - who has been amazing this week - to be able to take time off work when needed to, and not have to worry about money.

“Jordan is only 27, they have just purchased their own house and they have a one year old daughter.”

Nerina has set up a GoFundMe which had a target of £1,000 but this is already at £2,450.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She added: “Just wanted to thank everyone who has donated - we completely surpassed the target within a few hours. With your support I know he can get through this. Thankyou again for your kindness.”

If you would like to donate please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/a9zg4-jordan

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice