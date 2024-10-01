Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Councillors in Doncaster have approved a new long-term health and wellbeing strategy.

During a meeting of full council earlier this month, councillors approved a new Health and Wellbeing Strategy which will be in place until 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three key goals for the council are outlined in the strategy: improve the experience of aging, close the gap in women’s and children’s health and create healthy places to live, grow and play.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The strategy was formulated by the council’s Health and Wellbeing Board following several months of public consultation and research.

Doncaster Council approves new health strategy prioritising aging, women and children.

This included targeted conversations with residents, public surveys, and discussions with stakeholders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From October 2023 to March 2024, 1037 residents took part in a survey around the experience of aging.

Access to local health services, high quality NHS healthcare, independence and mental wellbeing were the most common factors listed as contributors towards a positive aging experience.

The strategy will aim to work on these factors, partially through the creation of an age-friendly residents’ forum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the forum will give feedback on their experiences to create periodic reports for the board to review.

Data from the Office of Health Improvement and Disparities on public health profiles in Doncaster was also used to form the strategy.

It shows that the health of residents in Doncaster is significantly below the national average in several areas including life expectancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suicide rates, tooth decay, obesity and smoking rates among residents are all above the national average.

The board noted that the disparity is greater among women, while obesity and tooth decay statistics are particularly concerning for children.

Families in poverty will therefore be a key priority, with investment into affordable housing, access to education, and healthcare services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strategy also highlights investment into Doncaster’s social environments, in order to enhance residents’ quality of life.

It notes that the key factors contributing towards death worldwide are tobacco use, physical inactivity, harmful alcohol consumption and unhealthy diets.

The strategy aims to tackle these factors by providing supportive surroundings, with aims to increase targeted interventions and community engagement.

It also notes that climate change can exacerbate health inequalities, with an aim to promote active travel and improve air quality.