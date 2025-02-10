Doncaster cosmetic and weight loss clinic that secretly filmed clients remains unsafe, according to health watch dogs

A cosmetic and weight loss clinic that secretly filmed clients and was put into special measures by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after being deemed "not safe" is still not making the grade.

After Elements Medical Limited of Thorne Road in Doncaster was rated as inadequate in October last year, inspectors carried out an unannounced spot check in early January this year.

Elements offers CQC-regulated medical services and weight management services online as well as some non-regulated aesthetic services.

Other procedures offered by the service that are also CQC regulated include treatments for skin conditions including such things as acne, treatments for excessive sweating and headaches, vitamin injections, and weight management.

A CQC spokesman said: “On 10 October 2024 we suspended the provider from carrying out these CQC regulated activities due to concerns about the safety of patients.

"We carried out this 9 January unannounced assessment of four quality statements to assess compliance with the issues from the urgent suspension of regulated activity, we had imposed. The service was not in breach of any further legal regulations at this inspection.

"We issued requirement notices at our October 2024 inspection for other breaches of regulations relating to dignity and respect, staffing, fit and proper persons employed, need for consent. The provider will supply us with an action plan relating to these, at a mutually agreed date.”

It continued: "This inspection was to follow up on the concerns of safety and governance which we identified during the October 2024 inspection that led to the CQC suspending the provider from delivering regulated activities.

"Despite finding some improvements in the areas of safe and well led, and our decision not to renew or extend the suspension order, the service will remain rated as Inadequate and in Special Measures until we are able to carry out a further, more comprehensive inspection, of the service.”

In its most recent report, the CQC explained there was no nationally reported data available telling of people's experience of this service, but added that: “Our October 2024 assessment found care and treatment people received did not meet the expected standards.”