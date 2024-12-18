Doncaster Children’s Ward raises £1,200 during ‘Winter Wonderland’ event.

The Children’s Ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary has raised £1,200 at their annual ‘Winter Wonderland’ event to fund a sensory room for their young patients.

In early December, the Badminton Hall at Doncaster Royal Infirmary was transformed into a sparkling Christmas Market.

Ashleigh Elam, Sister on the Children’s Ward at DRI and main organiser of the annual event, said: “The sensory room project is an essential step towards enhancing the care and comfort we provide to our young patients, and this event has brought us closer to making it possible.

“This was our best year yet and there were so many stalls we even had to expand outside.”

2024 marks the first year of the Winter Wonderland hosting a Christmas Market.

Ashleigh continued: “I want to say a huge thank you to every single person who came to support us – from stall holders to staff and families of patients, and to the whole team who helped everything run smoothly.”

Sensory rooms provide young patients with a safe and calming space to play, relax, and regulate their emotions during their hospital stay.

Staff, patients, and business owners came together at the event to celebrate the season and raise funds for the project.

Kitted with his trusty bag of tricks, the day began with a visit to the ward from Freddie the Magician, a representative of Pod Children’s Charity, who sparked the imagination of young patients who were unable to join the main event.

Down at the market, Freddie continued to entertain, followed by a festive and cheery performance from Nottinghamshire-based brass band, Blidworth Welfare Band.

Visitors enjoyed a variety of activities and stalls, including festive crafts, handmade knitted items, tropic skincare, home-baked goods, a raffle and a sweepstake.

Also in attendance was Host with the Most, who brought along their inflatable bubble dome.

The sensory room is expected to have a significant impact on the well-being of children and their families and improve their overall experience in a healthcare setting.

Though the event raised an incredible £1200, the team have an overall goal of £1500 for the project.

To make a contribution, visit the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity website at https://dbthcharity.co.uk/donate-today/.

Donors are encouraged to specify the Children’s Ward sensory room project as their chosen recipient of the donation when completing their form.

The team would like to a say a special thank you to all those who performed, hosted a stall, or supported the Winter Wonderland event:

Freddie the Magician

Blidworth Welfare Band

Jean Maddison

Rosie Puds

The Proper Ice-cream Company

Mother Hookers

Debbie Sutcliffe Ward

Kelly Russell

Chris Medwell & students

Suey Sparkles Jewellery

Haley

Lesley Cartlidge

Sodexo

Host with the Most

Children’s Ward team