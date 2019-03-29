Doncaster Child Exploitation Team wins top award

Hard working Doncaster Child Exploitation Team members are celebrating after winning a top title at a national awards ceremony.

The two members of the multi-agency team walked away with the title in recognition of their ongoing work in tackling Child Sexual Exploitation.

Carmel Bartlett from the Doncaster Children’s Services Trust and Jayne Pezzulo from the Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), were presented with the trophy in the Helping Hands category of the National Working Group (NWG) charity’s Unsung Heroes Awards.

Carmel also received a special award at the ceremony in recognition of her outstanding contribution for her many years dedicated to working with exploited children.

The NWG supports organisations around the country in spreading the message about Child Sexual Exploitation and it is the fourth time Carmel and Jayne have been shortlisted for the Helping Hands award.

Chief Executive of Doncaster Children’s Services Trust, Paul Moffat, said: “We are thrilled and proud that Carmel and Jayne’s hard work has been recognised nationally. Their work as part of the multi-agency team has been vital in raising awareness of Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE), particularly with young people in schools and colleges.

“The partnership working between the team means that instances of CSE can be tackled from every angle and no stone is left unturned. If instances are found we have the means to help pursue the offenders.”

Chief Operating Officer at RDaSH, Debbie Smith, said: “I am delighted that Jayne and Carmel have won this national award. It demonstrates their passion and commitment to raise awareness of child sexual exploitation and keep children and young people safe in our communities.”

If you suspect an instance of CSE, contact the team on 01302 737200. You can find out more about their work at www.doncasterchildrenstrust.co.uk/how-we-can-help-you/child-sexual-exploitation website.