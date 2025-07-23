Doncaster care at home service receives a good from Care Quality Commission.

A Doncaster care at home service has received a rating of good from Care Quality Commission.

The Grainger Centre, on Stubbins Hill in Edlington, is provided and run by: City Care Providers Ltd and was visited by inspectors between June 16 and July 3, 2025.

The service provides personal care and support to adults of all ages, some of whom were living with dementia and physical disabilities. Not everyone using the service received personal care. CQC only inspects where people receive personal care. Where they do, they also consider any wider social care provided.

At the time of this assessment there were 26 people receiving care and support. This was the first assessment of the service.

In its report it stated that the provider had a proactive and positive culture of safety, based on openness and honesty. Lessons were learnt to continually identify and embed good practice. Pre-assessment information was used to develop more detailed care plans following conversations with people.

It said: “The provider worked with people and healthcare partners to understand what being safe meant to them and the best way for this to be achieved. People who received care and support told us they felt safe.

“Staff provided care to meet people’s needs which was safe, supportive and enabled people to do the things which mattered to them. Members of staff worked together well to provide safe care which met people’s individual needs. Staff were recruited safely. The provider viewed infection control training and supervision as a vital part of its infection control procedures.

The report continued: “Care and support was planned with people and their families to meet their needs and requirements. The provider worked closely with health and care professionals to deliver people’s care in line with their expectations. The provider worked well across teams and services to support people.

“Members of staff supported people to live healthier lives and where possible, reduce their future needs for care and support. The provider routinely monitored people’s care and treatment to continuously improve it and told people about their rights around consent and respected these when delivering person-centred care and treatment.

“The provider always treated people with kindness, empathy and compassion and respected their privacy and dignity. People told us members of staff were kind and caring and treated them with dignity and respect. The provider treated people as individuals and made sure people’s care, support and treatment met people’s needs and preferences. People were supported to remain as independent as possible.”

People told inspectorss they were happy with the quality of care provided by City Care Providers Ltd and people felt safe with members of staff. People confirmed care plans were reviewed regularly.

A family member said: “The main carer is amazing and their attention to detail is fantastic. [Members of staff] treat my relatives and their home 100% respectfully. [The members of staff] are highly regarded by other professionals.”

People confirmed there was good communication with the provider: “We are asked for our feedback and there are open lines of communication.” People were happy with the leadership and management team. One said: “The [registered] manager is great and very flexible. They are always there and I have their direct contact details.”