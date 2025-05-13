Doncaster care at home service providing support to adults living with learning disabilities receives a good from the CQC.

Doncaster Community Support run by the Royal Mencap Society at Stonecross House in Kirk Sandall has received a ‘good’ from the Care Quality Commission following an assessment between March 27 and April 15 this year.

The service is a care at home service providing support to adults living with learning disabilities. At the last assessment the service was rated requires improvement and the CQC asked the provider to take action to address concerns raised in relation to consent to care and treatment and governance.

A spokesman said: “At this assessment we found the service had taken appropriate actions to address these issues and were no longer in breach of regulation. The provider had improved their rating to good.

"The provider had a good learning culture and people could raise concerns. The management team investigated incidents thoroughly. Risks associated with people’s care and support were identified and action taken to mitigate them.

"Staff were recruited safely and completed training to ensure they had the skills to carry out their roles. The management team supported staff through regular one to one sessions and appraisals.

"People received their medicines as prescribed. People were involved in planning and reviewing their care. Staff assisted people to meet their outcomes and ensured people were at the centre of their support. We have assessed the service against ‘Right support, right care, right culture’ guidance to make judgements about whether the provider guaranteed people with a learning disability and autistic people respect, equality, dignity, choices, independence and good access to local communities that most people take for granted.”

The report went on to say that people and relatives were complimentary about the service, and that they felt safe and well supported.

One person said, “They [staff] come in a morning and at night, they [staff] are nice.”

One relative said, “The support they give [family member] is fantastic. They [staff] really understand [family member’s] needs.” They are just brilliant.”

Another person told us the staff had supported them to be more independent, teaching them different skills. I don’t need their support anymore. I am proud to be carrying out daily tasks alone and independently.”

People and relatives said they had no complaints but were confident they could raise issues with staff and leaders, and they would be resolved. People and relatives felt staff communicated well with them. One relative said, “We are involved in care planning and risk assessments, and they [staff] are fantastic. We can talk to staff about anything.”