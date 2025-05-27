Doncaster bereavement suite receives international recognition at Lions Clubs visit

The Serenity Suite, a maternity bereavement space at Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI) has received a special international visit from the Chairperson of the Lions Clubs International Foundation.

Dr Patti Hill, Chairperson of the Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF) – the charitable arm of Lions Clubs International (LCI) – visited the suite on 1 April 2025 as part of a tour of the projects supported by the LCIF.

During the visit, Dr Hill awarded the bereavement team with a special LCIF pin badge and honorary Lions flag in recognition of their dedication to supporting families during the most difficult of times.

Dr Hill said: “I was honoured to visit the facilities and to see how this innovative project brings comfort to families who are mourning the loss of a child."

Dr Patti Hill, members of the Lions Clubs, DBTH Maternity team and members of DBTH Charity.

In March 2022, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Charity launched the Serenity Appeal, hoping to raise £150,000 to bolster maternity bereavement services across their hospital sites.

Thorne Rural Lions and Tickhill and District Lions made an initial donation of approximately £15,000 which, following a funding application, was match funded by the LCIF.

With additional contributions, the Lions collectively raised an incredible £40,000 for the appeal, nearly a third of the entire fundraising goal.

Speaking about the collaboration between DBTH Trust, DBTH Charity and the Lions, Dr Hill said: "LCIF is proud to have supported the Lions of 105N and Doncaster Royal Infirmary. It is a reminder of the impact made possible by Lions and their community in partnership.

"You have my admiration for your support of this important humanitarian project. There are no limits to the difference we can make for people in need when we work together."

Since opening in June 2023, the suite has supported over 70 families - 10 who stayed for 24 hours or more, and over 60 who used the space for memory making, revisiting their baby, or reviewing sensitive clinical reports related to their baby's death and future pregnancy management.

The suite filled a vital gap, as no private or specialised space previously existed to support families through this deeply sensitive experience.

Rhian Morris, Specialist Bereavement Midwife at DBTH, said: “The Suite has already provided so many families with a more comfortable, private environment to stay in, giving them the time to say hello, whilst saying goodbye.”

Dr Hill travelled from Canada to see first-hand the impact of the Lions’ generosity and the work carried out by DBTH Charity and the bereavement team.

Alongside Dr Hill, the hospital also welcomed Lions Club members from across the UK, including representatives from Coventry, Peterborough, Doncaster and Hertfordshire.

Lois Mellor, Director of Midwifery at DBTH, said: “It was a privilege to welcome Dr. Hill and fellow members of the Lions Clubs to see the Serenity Suite. Their generosity has made a significant impact on our families, and we are deeply grateful for their continued support."

Thank you to all Lions attendees – Lion Paramjit Dev (Zone Chairman), Lion Barry Goforth (Secretary, Thorne Rural Lions), Lion Ron Lindsay (District LCIF Officer), Lion David Pope and Lion Stewart Sherman-Khan (Past Council Chairs), Lion Stu Young and Lion Gillian Swan (District Governors), Lion Andy Pemberton (Multiple District Secretary), Lion Paul Steele (Regional Development Manager for Europe and Africa), and Lion Kavaljit Dev (Council Chair, Multiple District).