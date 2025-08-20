Across the UK, 41 incidents have been recorded relating to botox-like procedures that have not been performed by a registered professional leading to adverse reactions, including in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Testing has shown that some vials have had over 14 times the permitted amount of active toxin within it, causing Botulism which is a rare but life-threatening condition caused by toxins.

When contracting Botulism symptoms can include, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, facial muscle weakness, difficulty swallowing, slurred speech and breathing difficulties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More disingenuous products are now being promoted and sold as the real thing, which means it is important to research thoroughly when looking into a cosmetic procedure.

Doncaster beauty seekers warned to be aware of unlicensed Botox-like procedures causing adverse reactions.

A City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Do not administer these products at home. Even if it sounds like a good idea at the time, attempting DIY treatment could be very dangerous and lead to life-threatening reactions. Don’t risk it!

“We strongly advise against the prescribing, supply or use of unlicensed toxins or buying from any website, including overseas, as it is unknown as to what they are made up of.”

Things to look out for:

Check your practitioner is using a licensed product, find full information on choosing a practitioner over on the NHS website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remember products should only be administered by competent, prescribing healthcare professionals following a face-to-face assessment.

Once the initial assessment is complete a prescription should be sent to a prescriber.

That prescription needs to be approved by the pharmacy/prescriber, and you (the patient) have to visit the prescriber to have a face to face meeting to ensure you are the person that is intended for.

Local Trading Standards and Environmental Health teams can also investigate businesses and individuals providing these treatments illegally.

If you are concerned or would like some advice about a service you know is being offered, please contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline calling 0808 223 1133 or use the contact details here Doncaster Trading Standards - City of Doncaster Council