Doncaster-based paramedics join forces to launch locum network
A pair of Doncaster-based paramedics have joined forces to launch a national network of locums.
Rob Gorringe and Gareth Bennett, who are both still practicing paramedics, have created the ‘MyMedic Network’, after recognising a need for a more efficient locum clinician management service in the UK.
The online platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to match registered practitioners to placements that match their qualifications, skills and experience, as well as pre-defined criteria set by the locum including preferred locations of work, their day-to-day availability and holidays.
Equally, the software will help ensure compliance documentation is up to date, with all locums’ documentation stored on the platform and reminders issued when compliance renewal dates are nearing.
Rob Gorringe, said: “We’re really excited to be officially launching the MyMedic Network.
“When it comes to locum provision, both Gareth and I have worked on both sides of the fence, at service providers - juggling shifts and locums; at agencies - helping clients find the best locums to suit their needs; and as locums, too. It’s our deep understanding of this market that has led us to create MyMedic.”
Gareth Bennett, added: “Between our team, we’ve got a wealth of NHS experience, so we know the importance of getting the right person in the right place at the right time.
“However, the current systems out there are clunky and expensive. We’ve consciously made a move away from the traditional agency model, which brings with it high cost margins and low efficiency.
“We’re confident we’ve combined the right technology with all the knowledge and expertise of our careers to date, to create something different that will undoubtedly save both clients and users time and money.”
Based on Ten Pound Walk in Doncaster, the MyMedic Network has already been trialled at multiple NHS service providers.
Since signing up to the network, one service provider has saved approximately £1million in locum management costs in two years, and more than 1,200 admin hours.
For further information about the MyMedic Network, visit www.mymedic.network or call 0330 043 2464.