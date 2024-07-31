Doncaster autistic adult care setting receives good rating following Care Quality Commission reports

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the past week, the Care Quality Commission has published 72 reports on services, including one in Doncaster.

Thorne House, based on St Nicholas Road in Thorne, is run by Autism Plus Limited, and received a good rating for its adult social care home.

Thorne House is a care home providing care and support for up to 18 people living with learning disabilities and/or autism.

The report stated that the home is larger than best practice guidelines, however, this is offset by the provider dividing the home into five different apartments and having a strong focus on outcomes for people meeting the principles of ‘Right support, right care, right culture’.

Thorne House, based on St Nicholas Road in Thorne.

A CQC spokesman said: “We expect health and social care providers to guarantee people with a learning disability and autistic people respect, equality, dignity, choices and independence and good access to local communities that most people take for granted. ‘Right support, right care, right culture’ is the guidance CQC follows to make assessments and judgements about services supporting people with a learning disability and autistic people and providers must have regard to it.

"Since our last inspection there have been changes to the senior team with a new manager and deputy manager recently appointed. The service has also recently moved to a new electronic recording system which was still in the process of being embedded.

"We rated this service under our previous methodology on 15 October 2019 where it was inspected and rated good overall with outstanding in the key question of Responsive. Assessment activity started on 16 April 2024 and ended on 25 April 2024. We visited the service on 16 and 18 April 2024.”

They continued: “We looked at 22 quality statements. We looked at all the quality statements under the key questions of Safe, Effective and Well Led. We also looked at the following quality statements, Independence choice and control and Equity in experiences and outcomes.”

Concluding: “Though the assessment indicated some areas of concern since the last inspection, our overall rating remains good.”