Doncaster artist generously donates paintings to mental health centre
An artist in Doncaster has shown his colourful spirit by kindly donating six of his paintings to The Jade Centre in Bentley, for patients and visitors to enjoy.
Peter Rosbottom, from Arksey, recently presented his paintings to staff of the Jade Centre, Askern Road, after seeing a poster for an art competition to brighten up the walls of the unit which had been newly refurbished.
The team at the Jade Centre had put out a call to budding arts to help them to spruce up the centre’s plain walls by entering their community art competition called Doncaster North Reflections.
Peter said: “I approached the team after seeing their competition poster and asked them if they would like some of my pictures.
“I have been painting most of my life and wanted to do something positive for my local NHS.
“I hope that my paintings will give others just as most pleasure as I did creating them.”
Brenda Lee, district nursing sister at RDaSH, said: “Thank you to Peter for this kind donation.
“His paintings are wonderful and will certainly be admired by all those who visit the centre.
“The walls of the unit were very plain and we wanted to display some community artwork to brightened them up and provide interest.”
The Jade Centre is an adult community health service that provides support for people with mental health conditions and is run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).
Meanwhile, a Doncaster based health trust has clinched two awards for supporting its staff to keep fit and healthy.
Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust clinched the large business award and workplace health initiative in this year’s Be Well @ Work Workplace Health Awards run by Doncaster Council’s public health team. Initiatives for staff include running clubs, keep fit sessions, yoga and other fitness training.