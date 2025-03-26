Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals strengthens commitment to open and flexible visiting with launch of Visitors’ Charter

Late last year, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) launched a Visitors’ Charter, reinforcing the Trust’s commitment to open and flexible visiting while ensuring that hospitals remain welcoming, supportive, and respectful spaces for patients, visitors, and healthcare professionals across Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital, and Montagu Hospital.

Developed with feedback from patients, service users, hospital colleagues, and key stakeholders, the charter recognises the essential role of supporting our patients to allow families, carers, and loved ones in supporting patient recovery. It also sets out clear expectations for both visitors and hospital staff, ensuring a safe, inclusive, and collaborative hospital environment.

Under the charter, hospital colleagues are committed to maintaining professionalism and courtesy, supporting the involvement of visitors in patient care, and ensuring a calm and restful environment. Health professionals will also communicate effectively with family members and carers, listen to and act on visitor feedback, and uphold a zero-tolerance policy towards abuse and aggression.

Karen Jessop, Chief Nurse at DBTH, said: “We recognise the importance of supporting our patients to be partners in care and allowing their families and carers or loved ones contribute to care. “Our open and flexible visiting policy encourages the active involvement of patients and visitors throughout a patient’s hospital stay, and we will always listen to, respect, and respond to any information or concerns they provide. This charter not only sets clear expectations for our colleagues but also outlines how visitors can contribute to enhancing the way we deliver care.”

As part of the charter, visitors in conjunction with our patients are encouraged to actively participate in patient care where appropriate, including assisting loved ones at mealtimes, providing essential personal items, and informing staff of any specific needs. They are also asked to be mindful of maintaining a peaceful and respectful environment for all patients.

To protect patients and ensure a safe environment, visitors are reminded to follow infection control measures, including washing hands upon entering and leaving wards, and to stay away from the hospital if feeling unwell. Smoking, including e-cigarettes and vaping, is also prohibited on hospital grounds.

Grace Mhora, Head of Patient Experience at DBTH, added: “Our Visitors’ Charter represents a collaborative effort to enhance the hospital experience for everyone. By clearly stating what visitors can expect from us and what we ask of them, we aim to support open and flexible visiting while ensuring patient safety, dignity, and wellbeing.”

The Trust offers a policy of patient-centred, flexible visiting on all wards and in departments, recognising that patient care is significantly improved by involving families and carers as active partners in recovery.

To facilitate this, visitors are asked to be polite and courteous to colleagues, patients, and fellow visitors, coordinate visiting times to avoid overcrowding, and respect requests for privacy and dignity during care.

If visitors have any concerns about their experience, they are encouraged to speak directly with the Ward Manager or Matron. Additionally, the Patients Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) is available for further support and feedback.

The Visitors’ Charter is now in effect across all hospital sites and is available on the Trust’s website, including versions in alternative languages and British Sign Language: https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/the-dbth-visitors-charter/