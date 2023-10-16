Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leah Walton and Clare Hardy, Physical Health - Health and Wellbeing Leads at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) along with some colleagues took part in a sponsored walk on Sunday 8 October.

They did three laps around the lake at Lakeside to raise funds for Andy’s Man Club, a men’s suicide prevention charity, and managed to raise a grand total of £705.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leah said: “Andy’s Man Club is an important charity, we wanted to raise awareness of how valuable this charity is for men who are living with mental health needs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Left to right: Angie Wheeler, Leah Walton, Sam Butcher, Belinda Brown, Tracey Wheeler, Yojana Roe, Clare Hardy and Paula Donald.

"We hope that by fundraising for the charity it will help support their growth.

"We personally know men who have been affected by mental health which has resulted in suicide.”